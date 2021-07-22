Industry Urges Congress To Stop Dragging Their Feet And FOCUS On Semiconductor Funding

Congress must act quickly to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S., according to a letter from several trade groups and unions delivered to House and Senate leaders on Thursday.

“Strengthening the U.S. position in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing is a national priority,” reads the letter, organized by the Semiconductor Industry Association.

“While the governments of our global competitors have invested heavily to attract new semiconductor manufacturing and research facilities, the absence of comparable U.S. incentives has made our country less competitive and America’s share of global semiconductor manufacturing has steadily declined as a result.”


