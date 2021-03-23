Indy 500 Hopes for 250,000 Fans This Year As COVID Tensions Ease

Motorsport titan Roger Penske told the media this week that, despite the ongoing pandemic, this year's Indy 500 race is aiming for quarter-million fans at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 2020 race was pushed back during the original lockdown and, although 175,000 tickets to the August event had been sold, it was announced just 19 just days before the big event that fans would not be allowed due to public health safety. In a statement given on a Zoom media conference Monday, as reported by NBC Sports, Penske said the aim was to fill IMS' grandstands but without the additional 100,000 fans that can pack into the infield. "Our goal is to have 250,000."



