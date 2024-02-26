Indy 500 Tells NASCAR And F1 To Back Off Using Trademarked "Greatest Spectacle In Racing" Slogan

This may bother some of you, but the greatest spectacle in racing isn't the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, NASCAR's Daytona 500, or the 24 Hours of Le Mans. I've attended all of them, and the Indy 500 has them beat in terms of atmosphere and pure significance. (Le Mans is the only one that comes close.) But it doesn't matter how I feel about it, because the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" slogan is trademarked by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and has been since 1986. Despite this, F1, NASCAR, ESPN, and even LL Cool J (yes, really) have all been dropping those same words during recent live TV coverage, marketing material, and in the case of the famous rapper, the opening of the Miami F1 GP—which, by the way, is far from being the greatest spectacle in racing. Indianapolis Motor Speedway management isn't happy about this, of course, and has had to remind them about their protected trademark.



