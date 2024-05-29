Indy 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Earned $4.2 Million For Second Consecutive Win

It's good to be an Indianapolis 500 winner. Not only is your name etched into the history books (and the sweet BorgWarner Trophy), but you get to pour milk on your head in front of millions of people and earn some serious bragging rights. Oh yes—and then there's the cash. 2024 Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden is bringing home a cool $4.4 million after winning his second-consecutive 500 last Sunday. The consecutive bit is key, because winning the race back-to-back earned him an additional $440,000 bonus from BorgWarner. This additional prize is a rolling bonus available to all drivers and goes up by $20,000 each year. The last driver to earn this cash was Helio Castroneves after winning in 2001 and 2002.



Read Article