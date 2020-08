Nashville has been on the NTT IndyCar Series’s radar for years, but nothing has ever really come of the rumors. But with Roger Penske at the helm of the series, it sounds like there are going to be plenty of schedule changes coming in the future with Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix being one of the first additions.

IndyCar series officials have met with local government to start the talks, which sound promising. In a press release after a meeting on Thursday, the series said: