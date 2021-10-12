Indy Car Legend Al Unser Sr Passes Away At 82

In the same year that his brother Bobby passed away, so too has four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Sr. The New Mexico native and nationwide racing celebrity was 82 and had been battling cancer.

Unser Sr. led his family in Indy victories, taking four of the Unser clan's nine total wins around the Brickyard. He nabbed the checkered flag in back-to-back years in '70 and '71, then the third in '78, and for a final time in '87. He also won three Indy car championship titles, famously beating out his son Al Unser Jr. in 1985.



