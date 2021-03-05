Indy Car Legend Bobby Unser Passes Away At Age 87

Three-time Indy 500 winner and overall American racing icon Bobby Unser, is confirmed to have died Sunday at the age of 87. The popular racing driver is said to have passed away peacefully at his home in New Mexico, and leaves behind his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr. and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri. Easily one of the most popular names to have ever been linked with the Indy 500, Unser won the famous race in 1968, 1975, and one last time in 1981. That last win was engulfed in controversy, as Unser was demoted to second place less than 24 hours after being proclaimed race winner due to an alleged, illegal pass under a yellow flag. Mario Andretti was immediately crowned winner of the 1981 race, but an appeal later that year reversed the victory back to Unser.



