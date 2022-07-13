Indy Car World Champion Alex Palou Signs With McLaren Formula 1

This news came just hours after Chip Ganassi Racing announced it had picked up its option on the Palou contract for the next season. However, Alex tweeted that the Chip Ganassi information release was issued without his permission or knowledge. Besides, the quote attributed to him in the release did not apparently come from him. Then, moments later, the McLaren Racing team made the big announcement.



"I'm extremely excited to join the driver roster for such an iconic team as McLaren. I'm excited to be able to show what I can do behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car and looking at what doors that may open," said defending Indy world champion Alex Palou. "I want to thank everyone at Chip Ganassi Racing for everything they have done for me."



