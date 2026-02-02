Indycar Racing Is Coming To Washington DC

IndyCar will look to add a street race in Washington DC to the 2026 schedule following an executive order signed by US president Donald Trump.

The race is due to be held from 21st to 23rd August to commemorate 250 years of US independence. It will be known as the Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington DC and will be free for fans to attend.

The event would fill the slot between the Grand Prix of Markham and a double-header at Milwaukee Mile.

The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, will work with the Trump administration to stage the race, which IndyCar said will include the National Mall. Meanwhile, the interior and transportation departments will be tasked with designing the track layout alongside IndyCar and finding funding for the race.