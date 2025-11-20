Ineos Begins Laying Off 100's Of Workers

Ineos is facing a tough road at the moment, and it’s not the sort best suited for the Grenadier. The automaker will reportedly lay off several hundred employees. That might be a slim percentage of the overall workforce for a larger automaker, but for the 1,700+ folks at Ineos, it’s a lot.

According to The Guardian, Ineos plans to reduce its office staff currently employed at numerous locations across Europe and the United Kingdom. The Ineos plant in Hambach, France, however, appears to remain unaffected by this move.