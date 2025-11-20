Ineos Begins Laying Off 100's Of Workers

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:17:23 PM

Views : 156 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ineos is facing a tough road at the moment, and it’s not the sort best suited for the Grenadier. The automaker will reportedly lay off several hundred employees. That might be a slim percentage of the overall workforce for a larger automaker, but for the 1,700+ folks at Ineos, it’s a lot.
 
According to The Guardian, Ineos plans to reduce its office staff currently employed at numerous locations across Europe and the United Kingdom. The Ineos plant in Hambach, France, however, appears to remain unaffected by this move.


Read Article


Ineos Begins Laying Off 100's Of Workers

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)