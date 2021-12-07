Ineos Grenadier. Will It Be A HIT? Or A MISS Among The 4x4 Crowd? And DEFEND Why You Think Yes or No

Ineos Automotive, the car company owned by billionaire mogul Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has today unveiled the hard-wearing interior of its upcoming Grenadier 4X4, which is expected to cost from around £30,000.

It is designed to be the spiritual successor to the original Land Rover and Land Rover Defender - and like the utilitarian offroaders that have been a favourites of farmers for decades it has a cabin that can be hosed clean.



Drain plugs in the rubber flooring, wipe-down upholstery and water-resistant Recaro seats mean the lower part of the interior can be washed out, while many of the control switches are located in the ceiling to prevent them from being soaked.



It also features two horns - one for regular use that is mounted in the steering wheel centre and a 'cyclist-friendly' alternative that lets out a lesser 'toot' when the red button on the steering wheel is pushed.

































