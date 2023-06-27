Infiniti Banking On Electric Vehicles To Revive Brand - Is It As Simple As That?

Since 2018, Infiniti's United States sales figures have been on a downward spiral. Five consecutive year-over-year sales declines mated to waning U.S. market share are evidence that the Japanese luxury automaker isn't doing things right. Moreover, from 2018 to 2022, Infiniti's sales shrunk by over two-thirds. The most apparent issue lies within Infiniti's lineup. Simply put, its products are less attractive than they were in Infiniti's heyday of the late 2000s and mid-2010s. In 2023, Infiniti offers zero electric cars and not a single hybrid option. The firm did offer a hybrid variant of the Q50 and Q70 for a short period, though those were cut from the lineup for the 2019 model year. Pair this with an aging lineup, and Infiniti's products just don't have the same allure anymore.



