Acura recently launched an entry-level crossover based on the Honda HR-V and it appears Infiniti is planning something similar. In this case, they’re reportedly eyeing a new model based on the Nissan Rogue. Rumors about the crossover emerged last summer and Nissan reportedly teased it at a supplier meeting last month. According to a report from AutoNews, the model is internally known as the i33C and could arrive in late 2027.



