Infiniti Ditches Halo Sports Car For The QX80 Land Yacht Instead

Earlier this year, a prominent Infiniti dealership owner asked the Japanese automaker to introduce a halo sports car to help differentiate it from other luxury brands. Speaking with Infiniti at the 2024 New York International Auto Show, it seems as though the "halo" role in the lineup will fall to an SUV, not a six-figure GT-R-based model. The 2025 Infiniti QX80 will be the brand's flagship model, according to Group Vice President of Infiniti Americas, Craig Keeys. "Look at the QX80 today. Although the starting price is very reasonable at $82,440, the Autograph is in the six-figure range ($112,590)," said Keeys. "It's still well-placed, though, because we're still below the average transaction price (in the full-size luxury SUV segment). This is a halo vehicle with all the embedded technology."



Read Article