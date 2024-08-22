Infiniti Kills Q50 Making It An SUV Only Brand

Barack Obama is back in the news and so is something introduced during his administration. No, we’re not talking about the Affordable Care Act, but rather the unloved Infiniti Q50.

Introduced at the 2013 North American International Auto Show, the Q50 was Infiniti’s entry-level sedan. However, it eventually became the brand’s only car as the Q70 was killed in 2019 and the Q60 Coupe was axed in 2022.



Unfortunately, the years haven’t been kind to the model as it was largely neglected. The turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine was dropped nearly five years ago, while the design has been largely unchanged for a decade. Sure, there were a few nips and tucks, but you’d be hard pressed to tell the 2014 model from the 2024 model.



