Infiniti today announced that most of its 2020 and newer vehicles are now eligible for a complimentary upgrade to wireless CarPlay in the United States.



The free software update is available for 2020 and 2021 models of the Q50, Q60, QX50, and QX80 from now until March 31, 2022, according to Infiniti. Owners of these vehicles can schedule an appointment at an Infiniti dealership to have the update completed.



Read Article