Infiniti Plans 600HP V8 Powered QX80 Red Sport Performance Model

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:20:07 AM

Views : 666 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Infiniti has been teasing some intriguing ideas lately—rear-drive sport sedans and supersport SUVs are supposedly in the brand’s near future. Word on the street now is that Nissan‘s luxe brand will roll out a full-crazy, super-limited, wild-widebody version of the QX80 eventually, but it will enter the arena of performance-luxury earnestly with a slightly less extreme QX80 rumored to be in the 600-horsepower neighborhood.
 
The QX80 is a land leviathan that seats up to eight people. The range-topping 2026 Autograph model weighs around 6,200 pounds. The powerplant is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (VR35DDTT), claiming 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque—that engine replaced a 400-hp V8 when the current model of the SUV came out.


Read Article


Infiniti Plans 600HP V8 Powered QX80 Red Sport Performance Model

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)