Infiniti Plans 600HP V8 Powered QX80 Red Sport Performance Model

Infiniti has been teasing some intriguing ideas lately—rear-drive sport sedans and supersport SUVs are supposedly in the brand’s near future. Word on the street now is that Nissan‘s luxe brand will roll out a full-crazy, super-limited, wild-widebody version of the QX80 eventually, but it will enter the arena of performance-luxury earnestly with a slightly less extreme QX80 rumored to be in the 600-horsepower neighborhood.

The QX80 is a land leviathan that seats up to eight people. The range-topping 2026 Autograph model weighs around 6,200 pounds. The powerplant is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (VR35DDTT), claiming 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque—that engine replaced a 400-hp V8 when the current model of the SUV came out.