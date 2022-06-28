Infiniti Plans Come Back From The Dead With A New QX80 SUV

Infiniti’s Chairman, Peyman Kargar, recently set out the second step in a three-phase plan that will assert its role as Nissan’s flagship premium brand. That will be kicked off by a new QX80, set to be previewed later this fiscal year.

The next-generation QX80 is expected to arrive in late 2023 or early 2024, but its design will be teased before March 31, 2023, thanks to the near-production QX80 Monograph, reports Automotive News. Serving as both an indication of the brand’s new design language and a vehicle that embodies its branding strategy, the SUV will aim to impress.