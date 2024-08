nfiniti is at a crossroads as the brand recently killed the Q50 and their previously announced EV has been continuously delayed. If that wasn’t bad enough, the Q60 and Q70 are a distant memory.

On top of that, the QX55 is a certified flop. The me too crossover coupe has generated a mere 1,854 sales through the second quarter and the model’s best showing was in 2023 when the brand sold 5,417 units in America.