Infiniti QX80 Autograph Edition Lets Owner's Think They Can Party Like They Have A Rolls Royce

In the spring of this year Japanese carmaker Infiniti unveiled the latest incarnation of the QX80. Just as before, the SUV came with the tons of luxury fitting we were used to from this brand and a new twin-turbo engine to get it going. By all accounts, it is a proper incarnation of Japanese style, thus not exactly something you'd expect to see on the floor of the SEMA show flaunting tailgate gear. Yet that's exactly what we get thanks to the Autograph Lounge, a specially prepped 2025 QX80 that's meant to appeal to the hearts and mind of those used to conduct various activities at the back of their vehicles. The Autograph Lounge remains the same luxury SUV we're used to in terms of mechanical bits and performance, but its looks, and most importantly its rear side, have gone through a series of changes meant to make it a proper SEMA presence.



