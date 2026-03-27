Infiniti Rolls Out The All New 2027 QX65 SUV

Come this summer, the lineup of Infiniti SUVs available on the American market will grow to a total of five, with the addition of a funky new big model called the QX65. I say funky because this one adopts a fastback body style inspired by the now-defunct FX, which, combined with the colors it was presented in, truly makes it something to remember. The 2027 Infiniti QX65, as the newcomer will officially be known in its first year on the market, slots between the QX60 and the QX80, and you could consider it unspectacular in this respect – it’s neither an entry-level nor a range-topper.



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