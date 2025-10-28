Infiniti Shows Off It's Flashy 1000HP GT-R Power QX80 SUV Concept

Infiniti is shattering all borders with its flagship QX80 SUV, transforming it into a 1,000-horsepower rocket on wheels. The QX80 R-Spec is set to make its official public debut at the 2025 SEMA Show next week, wrapped in a mesmerizing Midnight Purple that shimmers with every angle, signaling the next level of performance and design for luxury SUVs.
 
This isn't just a flashy concept. It is a serious engineering statement. By transplanting a fully tuned VR38DETT twin-turbo V6 from the Nissan GT-R, Infiniti has created a luxury SUV that fuses refinement with sheer, unbridled performance.
 


