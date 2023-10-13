Infiniti Steps Out Of The Shadows With Electric Vision QE Concept Teaser

We will get a peek at Infiniti's first all-electric model with the debut of the Vision Qe concept on October 24. The EV will provide an idea of what its future cars will look like and debut alongside the announcement of "several stunning new models." A lone teaser offers a hint of what to expect later this month. The image is a silhouette of the concept, which has four-door coupe proportions. The Qe has a stretched roof, giving it some serious Hyundai Ioniq 6 vibes. The roof and rear glass smoothly flow into the rear fascia. The concept wears the brand's redesigned word mark that was part of the company's larger update of its brand identity revealed in June. The launch of the new products coincides with Infiniti's effort to update its image. It introduced a new three-dimensional logo, a refreshed retail experience, and a fresh brand scent as part of its efforts. Infiniti ended 2022 with sales down just over 20 percent, but they have partially rebounded through the first nine months of the year, up nearly 48 percent.



Read Article