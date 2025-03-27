Infiniti Teases 3 New SUV Models

Infiniti, following in the footsteps of its parent company Nissan, has dropped several teasers of upcoming models, giving us a glimpse into its future plans. Among the highlights are a new SUV Coupe, a facelifted QX60, and (naturally) an electric SUV.
 
 
We’ll start with the the second-generation QX60, which made its debut in 2021 and shares its foundation with the Nissan Pathfinder. Based on official teasers and spy shots, we can expect a mid-cycle refresh later this year. The redesign will include a new front end with an illuminated badge and a few other styling tweaks. So, if you were hoping for a major overhaul, it’s not exactly here. But, hey, a fresh look is still a fresh look.


