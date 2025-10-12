Infiniti Thinks It Can Take On The Germans By Just Adding Power - Care To School Them On The Real Reason They Can't Compete?

All of a sudden, Nissan is going all-in on saving Infiniti. New models, more upmarket content, performance cars, and even a stick shift that they've made it clear nobody will buy, but they're gonna make it anyway. What isn't yet clear is what Infiniti will call its planned new performance brand. Nissan has Nismo, but Infmo (Infiniti Motorsports) doesn't exactly have the same ring to it.

Nissan America Chair Christian Meunier's first experience with the new Infiniti QX80 had him thinking one thing, he told MotorTrend. It needed a high-output version and, more importantly, he thought the SUV could support it.