Infiniti Thinks Performance Vehicles Will Save The Brand - Are They Right?

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:14:36 PM

Views : 308 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Infiniti has experimented with performance cars before—remember the Q60 IPL? While it never matched the performance of a BMW M or Mercedes-AMG model, the IPL badge did give the Q60 a bit of extra flair, adding more power and sharper styling. Now, however, Infiniti seems ready to take performance more seriously.
 
In a recent interview with Automotive News, Nissan Americas’ product planning chief, Ponz Pandikuthira, said the company intends to build a "true performance" car, one that could stand alongside offerings from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. That would mean significantly more power than what Infiniti’s former IPL badge offered.


Read Article


Infiniti Thinks Performance Vehicles Will Save The Brand - Are They Right?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)