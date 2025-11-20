Infiniti Thinks Performance Vehicles Will Save The Brand - Are They Right?

Infiniti has experimented with performance cars before—remember the Q60 IPL? While it never matched the performance of a BMW M or Mercedes-AMG model, the IPL badge did give the Q60 a bit of extra flair, adding more power and sharper styling. Now, however, Infiniti seems ready to take performance more seriously.

In a recent interview with Automotive News, Nissan Americas’ product planning chief, Ponz Pandikuthira, said the company intends to build a "true performance" car, one that could stand alongside offerings from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG. That would mean significantly more power than what Infiniti’s former IPL badge offered.