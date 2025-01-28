Infiniti To Abandon Entry Level Models - Given Their Track Record Is That A Good Idea?

Beleaguered Japanese automaker Infiniti will abandon its two least expensive products, ending production of the QX50 and its fastback QX55 sibling in December. The company announced the plan to discontinue the crossovers in a brand meeting with representatives the company's retail network. Infiniti admitted that some of the brand's entry-level customers will be forced to look elsewhere while the automaker focuses its marketing efforts on more expensive, premium products like the $84,000-plus QX80 full-size SUV. Ponz Pandikuthira, senior vice president and product planning chief for Nissan Americas, told Automotive News that the move was related to Infiniti's desire to move upmarket and introduce fancier, more desirable cars for luxury shoppers. The luxury brand won't immediately replace the compact QX50 and QX55 crossovers, instead hoping to channel sales toward the three-row QX60. Furthermore, Infiniti will introduce a two-row, fastback version of that SUV called the QX65, which will become the lowest-priced model in the brand's lineup.



Read Article