Infiniti To Allow Some Stores To Merge With Nissan Dealerships In Move To Keep Both Brands Alive

The automotive industry is no stranger to evolution, but the latest move from Nissan and its luxury arm, Infiniti, signals a significant shift to stay afloat in an increasingly challenging market. Struggling with declining sales, bloated inventories, and razor-thin profitability, both brands are now exploring co-location strategies, allowing dealerships to house Nissan and Infiniti under one roof. This consolidation effort aims to reduce costs while retaining the distinct identities of the two automakers.



