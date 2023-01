Whether we're talking Europe or the U.S., coupe SUVs are all the rage these days, and from a cost and design standpoint, it's relatively easy to derive one from an already existing SUV. Infiniti has thought of this diversification and is planning a new such model with a sleek design for the American market. Accordingly, the Japanese filed application number 97729237 with the U.S. Patent Office on December 22 to register the QX65 name.



