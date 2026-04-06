Infiniti Tries To Buy Back Performance Enthusiasts With A High Horsepower Manual Transmission Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 4/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:18:38 AM

Views : 440 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

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It would be an understatement to say Infiniti has squandered good will and squashed enthusiasts’ dreams at multiple points in history. But the automaker’s about to, hopefully, make good on broken promises and make it up to its fans. A true sports car is coming, and it sounds hot.
 
On Wednesday at the 2026 New York auto show, Senior Vice President of U.S. Marketing and Sales of Nissan and Infiniti Tiago Castro told The Drive the upcoming Infiniti sport sedan will have “high horsepower” and “it will come with a manual transmission.”


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Infiniti Tries To Buy Back Performance Enthusiasts With A High Horsepower Manual Transmission Sedan

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"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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