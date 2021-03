A lot has happened in the world since 2017, so we can't blame anyone for forgetting about the Infiniti Q60 Project Black S concept. It boasted 563 horsepower (420 kilowatts) and was supposed to make use of Formula One powertrain tech. However, the company has officially canceled the undertaking, according to Automotive News.

"The concept continues to inspire us," Infiniti spokesperson Kyle Bazemore told Automotive News. The Project Black S is never seeing production, though.