Infiniti Warns Dealerships About Made Up Fees On Leases

Agent009 submitted on 3/3/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:29 AM

Views : 532 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It seems like dealersshenanigans are becoming a daily thing. This time, it’s Infiniti dealers who have been issued a warning to stop putting customers through the wringer on their leases after numerous customer complaints.

The warning to dealers follows consumers’ complaints to both the Better Business Bureau and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over lease issues. Complaints include everything from made up fees (of course) to refusing to provide lease purchase quotes. The letter includes some of the complaints, and many of them are exactly what you’d expect them to be. From Cars Direct (emphasis mine):

Read Article


Infiniti Warns Dealerships About Made Up Fees On Leases

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)