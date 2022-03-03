Infiniti Warns Dealerships About Made Up Fees On Leases

It seems like dealers’ shenanigans are becoming a daily thing. This time, it’s Infiniti dealers who have been issued a warning to stop putting customers through the wringer on their leases after numerous customer complaints. The warning to dealers follows consumers’ complaints to both the Better Business Bureau and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over lease issues. Complaints include everything from made up fees (of course) to refusing to provide lease purchase quotes. The letter includes some of the complaints, and many of them are exactly what you’d expect them to be. From Cars Direct (emphasis mine):



