Inflation And High Replacement Costs Drive Car Insurance Premiums Up 26% Over Last Year

Agent009 submitted on 2/6/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:20 AM

Views : 194 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.cbsnews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Having a car is getting more expensive for drivers across the country as auto insurance premiums continue to soar.  

According to a new Bankrate report, U.S. drivers are paying an average of $2,543 annually, or $212 per month, for car insurance — an increase of 26% from last year. That's 3.41% of yearly earnings for those with a salary of $74,580, which is the national median household income according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Auto insurance rates have been rising at a breakneck pace," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. "And though the pace of increases will eventually slow, that doesn't mean premiums are coming down."


Read Article


Inflation And High Replacement Costs Drive Car Insurance Premiums Up 26% Over Last Year

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)