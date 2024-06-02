Inflation And High Replacement Costs Drive Car Insurance Premiums Up 26% Over Last Year

Having a car is getting more expensive for drivers across the country as auto insurance premiums continue to soar.



According to a new Bankrate report, U.S. drivers are paying an average of $2,543 annually, or $212 per month, for car insurance — an increase of 26% from last year. That's 3.41% of yearly earnings for those with a salary of $74,580, which is the national median household income according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.



"Auto insurance rates have been rising at a breakneck pace," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. "And though the pace of increases will eventually slow, that doesn't mean premiums are coming down."





Read Article