Influencer Caught Speeding Pleads For Mercy Because Taking The Train Sucks

As the saying goes, you reap what you sow, so you shouldn't expect anything but whirlwinds if you planted wind – and driving bans if you sowed the need for speed. But you have to give points to this influencer for doing her best to turn the tide in her favor after she landed a six months' driving ban for speeding. This is one time where her influencing skills really failed her, too, as the magistrates weren't influenced. Lucia Campolucci-Bordi, the influencer in question, tried to cite "exceptional hardship" as a means to lift a driving ban she'd been served with after she was caught speeding.



