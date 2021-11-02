Insane 100 Car Pile-Up Leaves At Least 5 Dead And Dozens Injured In Texas

At least five people are dead and dozens more injured after a 100 car pile-up on a Texas freeway on Thursday morning that was caused by Winter Storm Shirley, a brutal storm that is wreaking havoc across multiple southern states. Firefighters are still going car to car along Interstate 35 near Fort Worth, trying to find people who urgently need to be rescued after the crash at 6.30am on Thursday morning. It's unclear what started it but video shows a FedEx truck losing control on a downhill stretch of the freeway and plowing into a barrier. Cars behind it then started smashing into it.





