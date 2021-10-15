Insane Car Market Lowers Expectations For Consumers

The New York Times has a wonderful story today about the way people buy cars in this, the year of our Lord 2021, a year that has seen new car inventories fall off a cliff and, subsequently, prices on new and used go way up. It turns out, if you’ve always been a Chevy Silverado guy, you might now be a Nissan Titan guy.

Consider Mr. Ed Wood, who is not the director of many a camp classic because that Ed Wood is dead. This is a different Ed Wood, an electrician who is 63 and who tried at first to get a new Silverado but was thwarted, and told the NYT about it.



