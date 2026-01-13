Inside General Motors Posh New Headquarters

Agent009 submitted on 1/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:24 AM

Views : 108 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

GM came up with Entrance One, which is a public-facing vehicle display, while the interior draws inspiration from architect Eero Saarinen's iconic GM Global Technical Center. The space features golden metallic finishes, wood-paneled feature walls, and warm, recessed lighting, blending clean, linear geometries with subtle, elegant curved lines.

GM designers' choice of materials and fabrics is a reference to historic and contemporary automotive design. The installations within the space are represented by concept cars and vehicles that have left a mark on the company's design history.
 
The Bertoia Sculpture takes center stage in the Autrium. It is a development derived from the original once-lost piece of art made by Harry Bertoia, an Italian-born and Detroit-educated modernist sculptor, who studied at Cass Technical High School, the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts (now the College for Creative Studies), before receiving a scholarship to study at the prestigious Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills.


Read Article


Inside General Motors Posh New Headquarters

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)