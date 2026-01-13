Inside General Motors Posh New Headquarters

GM came up with Entrance One, which is a public-facing vehicle display, while the interior draws inspiration from architect Eero Saarinen's iconic GM Global Technical Center. The space features golden metallic finishes, wood-paneled feature walls, and warm, recessed lighting, blending clean, linear geometries with subtle, elegant curved lines.



GM designers' choice of materials and fabrics is a reference to historic and contemporary automotive design. The installations within the space are represented by concept cars and vehicles that have left a mark on the company's design history.

The Bertoia Sculpture takes center stage in the Autrium. It is a development derived from the original once-lost piece of art made by Harry Bertoia, an Italian-born and Detroit-educated modernist sculptor, who studied at Cass Technical High School, the Detroit Society of Arts and Crafts (now the College for Creative Studies), before receiving a scholarship to study at the prestigious Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills.