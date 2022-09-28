Inside Good Morning America's Michael Strahan's $3 Million Garage

Agent009 submitted on 9/28/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:24:26 AM

Views : 636 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is a former Super Bowl champion, with a big passion for adrenaline and cars. And his $3 million garage hosts vehicles from Porsche and Rolls-Royce to Ford Bronco, which was his latest choice.

If you take a look at Michael Strahan's social media account, you can't scroll too much before finding cars. In several posts, he describes himself as a "car guy," and it looks like his garage hosts several different body styles, from pickups to sports cars, from Ferraris, BMWs, and Porsches to Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Shelby and Bronco.



Read Article


Inside Good Morning America's Michael Strahan's $3 Million Garage

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)