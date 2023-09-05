Insider Is Already Reporting Quality Issues With 2024 Mustang Production

Ford leads every other automaker in the United States in terms of recalls and the number of recalled vehicles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Dearborn-based automaker has issued 19 recalls for 2,235,393 vehicles thus far this year. As you might have guessed by now, Ford needs to better its quality as soon as possible. Chief executive officer Jim Farley acknowledged the poor quality condition back in April 2022, when he told the Detroit Free Press that his company was facing billions in warranty claims. Racking up billions over billions in warranty claims isn't exactly acceptable, not when the Ford Motor Company needs a tremendous amount of money to develop a plethora of next-generation electric vehicles, including the Ranger EV.



