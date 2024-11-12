Insiders Say Carlos Tavares Was The Sole Reason The Hemi V-8 Is Dead

Carlos Tavares is gone as Stellantis' CEO, and in the aftermath of his resignation, a number of company insiders have come forward to provide an autopsy on his time as chief executive. It's not pretty, but one part of the saga is particularly jarring. “Everybody wanted to keep [Hemi],” a source told CNBC. Tavares was allegedly the driver to kill it. The death of the Hemi V-8 being almost solely down to Tavares, if true, speaks to these broader management troubles. The CNBC report indicates there was a disconnect between whether Stellantis was a European conglomerate or an American one, with the CEO treating it more as the former. As a result, there was a related push to clean up Stellantis' emissions, which meant killing the Hemi V-8 and moving toward rapidly towards electrification. The latter is happening very slowly stateside despite Tavares' push.



