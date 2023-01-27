Insiders Say Top Gear Host To Leave Series After Near Death Crash

On December 13, during production of the upcoming season of Top Gear, Freddie Flintoff was involved in a single-car accident. Not many details about the incident have been made public, except for BBC to confirm that it happened and that it required hospitalization for Flintoff.



The accident took place at Surrey’s Dunsfold Aerodrome in sub-zero temperatures and, according to production insiders, did not happen because safety measures had been ignored or due to speeding. Flintoff was immediately airlifted to the hospital, with the BBC saying he was receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.



A new report in the British tabloid The Sun is now saying that, while those injuries never put Flintoff’s life in danger, they did put things into perspective for him. Apparently, he’s suffered pretty extensive facial injuries, chest injuries, and severe trauma, and it was more than enough to tell him that maybe the show wasn’t worth risking his life for.



