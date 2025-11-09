Insurance Companies Are Using AI To Determine When It Is Most Profitable To Total Your Car

Copart is a colossal, international car salvage business, and right now, business is booming. The company reported that revenue, gross profit, and net income are all up for both the quarter and the year. On a recent earnings call, analysts and Copart CEO Jeff Liaw shared insights on how the auto sale, salvage, and auction outfit is leveraging AI. In Q4 of 2025, I think every large-scale business is messing with large language models to some degree. For an operation like Copart’s, which deals with a huge volume of transactions, many of which are similar, the deployment of AI especially makes sense. At this stage, it sounds like, rather than using tools to physically inspect cars like we’ve seen in the rental car world, Copart is just using it to do things like price vehicles and decide whether or not a car is totaled based on data.



