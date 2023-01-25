Insurance Companies Begin Refusing The Insure Kia's And Hyundai Over Theft Risk

Some major insurance companies have refused to issue new policies on many Kia and Hyundai models in St Louis, Missouri, following a surge in theft rates since a TikTok video went viral demonstrating how to break into and drive off in many of the brands' 2011-21 model year vehicles. Other cities, including Columbus, Ohio, are reporting similar outcomes.

According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, thefts of Kias and Hyundais jumped 1,450% last year in the city, from 273 to 3,958 vehicles. As a result, major insurers like Progressive and State Farm are refusing to insure those models in the area. Owners with existing plans are reported to be experiencing massive price hikes to their premiums.



