Insurance Companies Have No Problem Raising Your Rates With Automaker Collected Data - But Why Are They Not Rewarding The Good Drivers?

A recent report from The New York Times has accused automakers of selling customer driving data to insurance firms. While this is something many drivers had already been made aware of since the implementation of connected vehicles, the outlet claims that the amount of data has ramped up to a staggering degree. Not only is the amount of data being shared staggering, so is the specificity and degree to which it’s impacting people’s insurance rates. The report focuses on LexisNexis’ “Risk Solutions” program formerly dedicated to keeping track of accident reports and moving violations. However, the division has expanded dramatically over the years and now oversees just about every scrap of relevant data modern vehicles can accumulate about you.

Investigations commenced after Kenn Dahl, a Seattle-based gentleman who drives a Chevrolet Bolt, noticed his insurance premiums shot up by 21 percent in 2022. When he opted to explore other agencies, he noticed they likewise seemed to be much higher than normal. Inquiring with one agency as to why, he was told his LexisNexis report could be a factor.



