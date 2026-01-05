Insurance Companies In Michigan Are Denying Claims Because You Don't Have Your Infant Son On The Car Policy

A Chelsea area family says they were told a Christmas Eve car crash wouldn’t be covered because their children under two years old were not listed on their GEICO car insurance policy.

They found resolution, but now, they’re sharing their story as a cautionary tale.



On Christmas Eve, parents Kara Vogel and Carson Howatt got behind the wheel and didn’t know they may soon be out thousands of dollars.



“We were going through a roundabout and a driver came on our right side and just didn’t yield to the roundabout and just hit us right in the front of our car,” Vogel said.