Insurance Companies In The UK Are Refusing To Cover Some Chinese EVs Or Hitting Owners With High Premiums

Despite Chinese cars accounting for roughly one-in-10 of all new cars registered in the UK last year, new research shows buyers may still struggle to get car insurance, with certain providers unable to offer coverage on even the best-selling models. Part of the appeal of Chinese cars is their aggressive pricing that allows them to undercut the competition by thousands of pounds in certain cases. However, in the long run, buyers might not see the savings they were hoping for, because they face higher premiums and often fewer options for insurance, especially when compared with cars from more well established European, Korean or Japanese manufacturers.



