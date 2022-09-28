Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Tesla Claim Due To Costs

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.

In the tweet below from our friends at Wham Baam TeslaCam, you can see the dashcam footage from the Tesla. Teslarati reached out to Wham Baam TeslaCam who shared the story with us. The story will also be in Sunday’s episode of Wham Baam TeslaCam.