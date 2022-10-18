Insurance Company Study Reveals Tesla Drivers Are Basically Attentive Acceleration Junkies

Many people think that Tesla Autopilot causes drivers to be distracted, but studies show this is not the case. Insurance company Jerry has studied 62,000 drivers in 52 different makes of vehicles and has come up with some interesting findings regarding Tesla drivers.



They have replaced BMW drivers as the most loathed on the road, and much criticism is directed toward them. Sometimes this has led to harassment, vandalism, and road rage. To understand what could be the problem, the insurance company Jerry has analyzed Tesla drivers’ demographics and their behavior in contrast with other drivers. What they found out is surprising, considering that Teslas don’t make a driver worse than other car makes.



