Insurance Company That Staged Fake Tesla Crash Apologizes - Still Claims EVs Are More Dangerous And Costly Than ICE Counterparts

Earlier this week, we told you about AXA Insurance company's Tesla crash test. Essentially, the company crashed an older Tesla Model S, which flipped over and burst into flames. The point was to show that EV batteries could catch fire if the undercarriage of the car gets scraped. Now, AXA has issued a lengthy written apology, which it posted on its website. While AXA's intentions may have been to educate people, the crash tests backfired. The older Tesla Model S was arguably not a good example since there are many much newer EVs to use for such testing. Moreover, the car didn't actually have a battery pack in it at all.



