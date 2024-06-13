Insurance Funded Study Says Most Drivers Want Technology To Limit Vehicle Speed

Anti-speeding tech becomes compulsory from next month on every new car sold in Europe, and it seems American drivers are open to the same systems being adopted in the US. A study by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) found that more than 60 percent of American drivers would be okay with having anti-speeding devices on their car.
 
Drivers in that 60 percent group were asked if they’d object to their car giving them an audio-visual warning when they exceeded the speed limit, but almost as many were amenable to far more invasive versions of the go-slow Intelligent Speed Assist (ISA) technology.
 


